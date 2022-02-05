Dimitar Berbatov feels Indians need to believe in themselves

‘Work at the grass roots level’

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov, one of the greatest footballers to play in India, feels the country has no lack of talent but needs to work at the grass roots level.

“It always starts with grass roots development and academies where young players are given a chance to shine and show what they can do. It helps to find talents where you least expect to find talents. I played one season in India and know there are talented players but the problem is at the grass roots level. (There are many) unpolished talents who need to be given a chance to show what they can do,” said the Bulgarian, who launched the second season of the United We Play initiative by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United.

Talking about how this program would benefit India’s upcoming footballers, Berbatov, a two-time Premier League winner, said, “This partnership creates an opportunity for Indian players to showcase their abilities. My impression was that young Indian players want to learn and want to know more, which is good. The important thing is that Indian football isn’t at the same level as European football. But if you strongly believe that you have the ability and quality and need advice, which now comes from one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester United, then it’s a great opportunity for you to improve your game.”

Berbatov, who won the Premier League Golden Boot in United’s title-winning 2010-11 season, hoped an Indian would play for the Red Devils soon.

“Hopefully, a senior Indian player can someday make the transfer to United. Even if you come from India and the football there is not up to the European level, you need to believe in yourself. Don’t be shy or think that everyone is better than you. Believe in yourself. Go with the mindset that you can succeed.”