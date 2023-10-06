HamberMenu
ISL-10 | Owen Coyle’s men look to turn the tables against confident Mohun Bagan

Bagan has two victories from two matches and sits on top of the table while home team Chennaiyin is yet to open its account after two matches

October 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
Trusting the process: Chennaiyin FC head coach Coyle said his job in the club is to build a club for the long run.

| Photo Credit: R. RAGU

It’s going to be an intense battle between the reigning victor and a two-time champion.

However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC have had contrasting starts to the 10th season of the Indian Super League.

Bagan has two victories from two matches and sits on top of the table while home team Chennaiyin is yet to open its account after two losses to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

Head coach Owen Coyle and the boys will be eager to win their first home game with the support of their spirited fans when they take on Mohun Bagan here on Saturday.

Away coach Juan Ferrando, too, knows that the home team will be a wounded tiger ready to strike.

“We expect Chennaiyin to be very aggressive. We need to be in control. Chennaiyin is a pretty ambitious club. Having lost the first two matches, they will come back very hard,” said Ferrando.

Coyle said he is not overawed by the opponent. “We have to be clinical, if not we will bring more pressure on our defence.”

He further said his job is to build a team for the long run. “What we want to do in one year is to build something. While Mohun Bagan Super Giant is able to spend huge amounts of money on a whim, full of international players, we would like to invest in young players,” Coyle said.

Anirudh Thapa, who played seven seasons for Chennaiyin, will now play for MBSG. The 25-year-old midfielder said he will feel different. “Yes, it will be different for me. As a professional, I am now a Mohun Bagan player. I know what the team wants and needs,” he said.

