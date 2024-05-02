GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Champions League | Vinicius’ brace earns Real a draw at Bayern

May 02, 2024 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - MUNICH, Germany

AP
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. scored twice, including a late penalty, to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in an entertaining Champions League semifinal, first leg on Tuesday, leaving the tie wide open.

The Brazilian, who put Real in front after 24 minutes, has now scored in the semifinals for a third successive season.

Bayern had struck twice in four minutes early in the second half to turn the game around before Vinicius’ spot kick.

Facing each other for a record eighth time at this stage of the competition, it was Bayern which got off to a strong start, racking up half a dozen attempts on goal by the 15th minute with Leroy Sane and Harry Kane coming close.

Real needed only one chance to score though, stunning the home crowd against the run of play when Kroos sliced open the Bayern defence with a through ball and Vinicius chased it down to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Kroos almost added another himself in the 51st but his curled shot was palmed wide by Neuer.

Instead, it was Bayern which scored two minutes later with a solo effort and shot from Sane for a deserved equaliser.

Paying the penalty

The comeback was complete in the 57th when Jamal Musiala was brought down by Lucas Vazquez and Kane sent Andriy Lunin the wrong way to put the home side ahead.

Real, chasing a 15th European Cup, levelled in the 83rd with Vinicius’ penalty to set up a mouth-watering return leg next week.

The result: Bayern Munich 2 (Sane 53, Kane 57-pen) drew with Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius Jr. 24, 83-pen).

