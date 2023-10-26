HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Champions League | Dortmund downs Newcastle; Haaland, Mbappé score in wins for Manchester City, PSG

Borussia Dortmund has ignited its Champions League campaign by winning 1-0 at Newcastle to hand the Saudi-owned English team a first loss on its return to the competition after 20 years away

October 26, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

AP
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland scores the team’s third goal against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League group game on October 25, 2023

Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland scores the team’s third goal against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League group game on October 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Newcastle was handed a Champions League reality check by Borussia Dortmund. A 1-0 loss to the German team at a soggy St. James' Park on Wednesday was in stark contrast to Newcastle's euphoric 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain three weeks ago.

ALSO READ
Champions League | Harry Kane scores to lead Bayern Munich over Galatasaray 3-1

Turns out this hard-to-call group, which also contains AC Milan, might go right to the wire after all.

Dortmund ignited its Champions League campaign with a first win as Felix Nmecha turned in Nico Schlotterbeck’s cross in the 45th minute for what, surprisingly, was the only goal in an end-to-end encounter.

Newcastle, the top scorer in this season’s Premier League, couldn’t discover its clinical edge, hitting the goal frame twice in the second half through Callum Wilson and then Anthony Gordon in stoppage time.

Dortmund, which is in hot form after five straight wins in the German league, survived to join Newcastle on four points — two fewer than leader PSG.

Haaland, Mbappe on target

Superstar forwards Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé were both on target Wednesday to help boost their teams’ chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

ALSO READ
Champions League | Redemption for Maguire, Onana as Man United beats FC Copenhagen 1-0

Haaland scored twice in defending champion Manchester City’s 3-1 win at Young Boys in Group G, while Mbappé set Paris Saint-Germain on the way to a crucial 3-0 home victory over AC Milan in Group F.

That broke a scoring drought in the competition for Haaland, who has nine in as many Premier League matches this season. Mbappé has eight in eight Ligue 1 games and also netted in PSG’s Champions League opener.

City now just needs to beat the same opponent in two weeks’ time to book its place in the last 16. Barcelona is in a similar situation after a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk maintained a perfect start to its Champions League campaign too.

PSG leads a group that is getting ever tighter and leaves Milan, last season’s semifinalist, with the prospect of not even qualifying for the Europa League as a consolation.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.