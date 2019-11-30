Aizawl Football Club holds Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw in 13th I-League

Host Aizawl Football Club held Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw in the opening match of the 13th I-League here on Saturday.
The season’s inaugural game had several moments of excitement but a goal eluded both. Both coaches, Kibu Vicuna of Mohun Bagan and Stanley Rozario of Aizawl, packed their sides with midfielders, indicating a cautious approach to begin their campaign. The referee flashed the yellow card a few times, but overall, the game was played in a competitive spirit.
The results: At Aizawl: Aizawl 0 drew with Mohun Bagan 0.
At Kozhikode: Gokulam FC 2 (Henry Kisekka 43, Marcus Joseph 49) bt Neroca 1 (Taryk Sampson 88).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.