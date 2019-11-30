Football

Aizawl Football Club holds Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw in 13th I-League

Host Aizawl Football Club held Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw in the opening match of the 13th I-League here on Saturday.

The season’s inaugural game had several moments of excitement but a goal eluded both. Both coaches, Kibu Vicuna of Mohun Bagan and Stanley Rozario of Aizawl, packed their sides with midfielders, indicating a cautious approach to begin their campaign. The referee flashed the yellow card a few times, but overall, the game was played in a competitive spirit.

The results: At Aizawl: Aizawl 0 drew with Mohun Bagan 0.

At Kozhikode: Gokulam FC 2 (Henry Kisekka 43, Marcus Joseph 49) bt Neroca 1 (Taryk Sampson 88).

