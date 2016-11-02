Chennaiyin looks to get back to winning ways

With the third edition of ISL hitting the halfway stage after one month of action, defending champion Chennaiyin FC will look to get back to winning ways when it takes on Mumbai City FC here on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin played out two draws in its last two games and is now lying fifth in the table but with a game in hand against its rivals in the top four. The team will play its third game in 10 days and will want to bag three points on home turf before going on the road.

A win here could put Marco Materazzi’s side on the top of the table level on points with Atletico de Kolkata with 12.

Speaking about the season so far, Materazzi said, “The positives have been that we have changed five to six players and still done well. The negative was the home match against Delhi. Even in that (game) there was a positive, because our players understood that they must have the hunger to fight for every ball. That is how the whole attitude of our players changed and now we are on the run for the play-offs and overall everything is going towards that.”

But the home side has been dealt a few injury worries to key players including John Arne Riise and Hans Mulder who walked off from the last game against Kerala Blasters FC.

In contrast, Mumbai City FC is coming fresh after a week’s rest on the back of two wins including an away win against the table-topper ATK.

Wednesday’s match offers a nice chance to reverse its 0-4 head-to-head record against a Chennai team that is yet to find rhythm.

The team will once again rely on its marquee player Diego Forlan who scored the winner against ATK to inspire the team for its maiden win over Chennaiyin.

Mumbai City FC coach Alexandre Guimaraes said, “When he (Forlan) plays, usually we win and other teams are more aware of him. Also, it is good for us because he scores or provides assists. With him around, the crowd gets behind and our players also feel high.”

Materazzi, too, conceded the threat of Forlan saying, “You need a whole team to stop a player like that. One single player is not enough as if you make a mistake he will surely score a goal. I would say what gives us the motivation is that each and every player of my team knows that it is an honour to play against a champion like Forlan. My players need to have a positive approach to show what they have, to counterattack a champion like Forlan.”