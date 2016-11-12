Brazil blanks Argentina

Brazil thrashed arch-rival Argentina to tighten its grip on South America’s 2018 World Cup qualification campaign on Thursday as Uruguay maintained its push towards the finals with a hard-fought defeat of Ecuador.

Barcelona superstar Neymar outshone club-mate Lionel Messi with his 50th international goal for Brazil in Belo Horizonte as the five-time World Cup winner romped to a 3-0 win in the Estadio Mineirao.

It was a sweet return to the venue for Brazil, which was humiliated 7-1 at the same ground by Germany in the semifinal of the 2014 World Cup.

Neymar’s landmark strike was sandwiched by a spectacular effort from Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and a second-half finish from China-based midfielder Paulinho.

The win was a remarkable fifth consecutive qualifying victory under the reign of new coach Tite, who took over following the sacking of Dunga in June following Brazil’s Copa America Centenario debacle, when they failed to advance from the group stage.

Brazil now has 24 points from 11 games, one clear of second-placed Uruguay which has 23 points.

The Brazilians are six points clear of third-placed Colombia and seven points clear of Ecuador and Chile, who are level on 17 points after 11 games.

Argentina meanwhile is languishing outside the qualifying places in sixth with 16 points.

The two-time world champion —which has taken just two points from its past four qualifiers — now faces a crucial game at home to Colombia next Tuesday which it must win to avoid falling further off the pace.

Uruguay meanwhile stayed firmly on Brazil’s shoulder with a 2-1 defeat of Ecuador at Montevideo’s Estadio Centenario.

The Uruguayans took the lead on 12 minutes when defender Sebastian Coates bundled in a corner from close range for his first international goal.

Felipe Caicedo then rounded off a sweeping Ecuador counter-attack to equalise just before half-time.

But Uruguay responded immediately, Diego Rolan stabbing home a low finish on the stroke of half-time to restore the home side’s lead.

Bravo injury



Elsewhere Copa America Centenario champion Chile had captain and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to thank for a hard-earned point in a 0-0 draw against Colombia in Barranquilla.

The Chileans, missing injured Alexis Sanchez, needed two superb saves from Bravo to keep Colombia at bay in a gritty game played in sweltering conditions.

But Bravo’s display was tempered by an injury which forced the Manchester City goalkeeper off the field midway through the second half.

Bravo had earlier produced two fine blocks to deny Oscar Murillo and Miguel Borja as Colombia struggled to break the deadlock.

In other games, Paraguay suffered a 4-1 mauling against Peru in Asuncion to derail its qualification campaign.

Paraguay took an early lead through Cristian Riveros after nine minutes but Peru hit back with second-half goals from Christian Ramos, Edison Flores, Christian Cueva and an Edgar Benitez own goal to run out convincing winners.

Paraguay, which is two points outside the qualifying positions, faces Bolivia away in its next game.

Venezuela meanwhile scored its first win of the qualifiers with a 5-0 thrashing at home to Bolivia, with Josef Martinez scoring a hat-trick.

The results: Colombia 0 drew with Chile 0; Uruguay 2 (Coates 12, Rolan 45) bt Ecuador 1 (Caicedo 44).

Paraguay 1 (Riveros 9) lost to Peru 4 (Ramos 48, Flores 71, Cueva 78, Benitez 84-og).

Brazil 3 (Coutinho 25, Neymar 45, Paulinho 59) bt Argentina 0; Venezuela 5 (Koufatti 3, Martinez 11, 67, 70, Otero 75) bt Bolivia 0.