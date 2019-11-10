Five Test players practise under lights with SG pink ball

Five Indian Test cricketers practised with the SG pink ball under lights at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara hit the nets under the guidance of former India captain and NCA Head of Cricket, Rahul Dravid.

This was the first training session with the pink ball, which will make its debut in the historic day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Getting a feel

Mayank, Rahane, Pujara and Jadeja took on promising Karnataka junior team fast bowlers and spinners. The batsmen were mostly circumspect in the pacers' net, leaving balls outside off, in an effort to get comfortable with the pink ball. They had a far easier time in the spinners’ nets, smashing the bowlers around.

Dravid was seen chatting to the India players, and giving instructions to the net bowlers. India-A head coach Shitanshu Kotak assisted Dravid.

Shami, meanwhile, got into his stride and troubled the batsmen with sharp pace and movement.

As expected, the new pink balls offered appreciable swing, though it remains to be seen how it will hold up in the Kolkata Test.