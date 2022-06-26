Mumbai spinner Shams Mulani stated that his team is “still in the contest” against Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy final match here.

“The match is heating up. We are still in the contest. A good first session and we’re back in the game. If we get around 50 to 60 overs to bowl at Madhya Pradesh, we have a chance. It will be a fifth-day pitch — there will be some turn, and some balls might keep low. The final is not over yet,” Mulani said after the fourth day’s play here on Saturday.

Mulani, the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, underplayed the impact of his five-for in the Madhya Pradesh first innings.

“It took a long time to get the five-for — 63 overs. I’m slightly disappointed that it took so many overs.

“A personal milestone is fine, but the team needs to win,” the left-arm spinner said.