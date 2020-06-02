Sport

F1 unveils eight-race card

Ready to race: The picturesque Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, will resonate to the roar of engines with back-to-back races beginning July 5.

Ready to race: The picturesque Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, will resonate to the roar of engines with back-to-back races beginning July 5.  

Spielberg, Silverstone to host two races; no spectators allowed

Formula One is set for a series of firsts after publishing a revised eight-race schedule on Tuesday that will see Austria’s Spielberg and Britain’s Silverstone circuits each host two Grands Prix without spectators in July and August respectively.

The first race of the year will be in Austria on July 5 with a second, designated the Grand Prix of Steiermark (Styria) after the region in which the Red Bull-owned circuit is located, a week later.

It will be the first time a circuit has hosted two championship races in the same season, the first time a season has started in Austria and also the first time a race has been held behind closed doors.

Formula One is hoping to host between 15 and 18 races with the season ending in Abu Dhabi in December after also racing in Bahrain.

Revised F1 calendar: July 3-5: Austrian GP (Spielberg); July 10-12: GP of Steiermark (Spielberg); July 17-19: Hungarian GP (Budapest).

July 31-Aug. 2: British GP (Silverstone); Aug. 7-9: 70th Anniversary GP (Silverstone).

Aug. 14-16: Spanish GP (Barcelona); Aug. 28-30: Belgian GP (Spa-Francorchamps); Sept. 4-6: Italian GP (Monza).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 10:32:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/f1-unveils-eight-race-card/article31733442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY