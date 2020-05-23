Dortmund blanks Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund scored a goal in each half through Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi to beat host VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday for its sixth straight Bundesliga win.
In another match, Kai Havertz scored a brace for the second match in the row as Bayer Leverkusen beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1.
The results: Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Thuram 52) lost to Bayer Leverkusen 3 (avertz 7, 58-pen; Bender 81); Wolfsburg 0 lost to Borussia Dortmund 2 (Guerreiro 32, Hakimi 78); Freiburg 0 lost to Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 19); Paderborn 1 (Srbeny 9) drew with Hoffenheim 1 (Skov 4). Friday: Hertha Berlin 4 (Ibisevic 51, Lukebakio 52, Cunha 61, Boyata 77) bt Union Berlin 0.
