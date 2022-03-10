Distinction primed to deliver in feature

March 10, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer P. Shroff’s ward Distinction, who is in good shape as evidenced by her track performances, should win the Byramn N. Jeejeebhoy Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (Mar. 10) races. Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 4 metres wide from 1000m upto the winning post.

1. SION F. NESSIM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 2.45 p.m.: 1. Eyes On The Prize (1) Rupesh 59, 2. Intense Belief (4) Kaviraj 59, 3. Red Dust (2) Zervan 59, 4. Zacapa (6) Aniket 58, 5. Between Friends (3) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 6. Seminole (8) Kirtish 57, 7. Silent Knight (9) Shelar 55, 8. Nusrat (5) S. Amit 52 and 9. Spiritual Rock (7) A. Gaikwad 50.5.

1. INTENSE BELIEF, 2. RED DUST, 3. SEMINOLE

2. J.P. VAZIFDAR TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 3.15: 1. Bold Legend (3) Kirtish 59, 2. Magistero (1) Bhawani 58.5 and 3. Northern Lights (2) P.S. Chouhan 56.

1. NORTHERN LIGHTS

3. T.M. GOCULDAS PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.45: 1. Presidential (1) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Majestic Warrior (4) Aniket 58, 3. Polyneices (3) Zervan 57, 4. Evangeline (2) Neeraj 55, 5. Flaming Fire (6) Parmar 53.5 and 6. Multistarrer (5) C.S. Jodha 53.

1. PRESIDENTIAL, 2. FLAMING FIRE

4. SION F. NESSIM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.15: 1. Cherished (2) Kirtish 60, 2. Toofan (8) S. Sunil 60, 3. Well Speaking (4) A. Prakash 60, 4. Moonshot (7) Parmar 59.5, 5. Brilliant Light (9) Peter 59, 6. Jughead (3) Bhawani 59, 7. Power Of Blessings (1) Shelar 59, 8. C’est L’Amour (5) Aniket 58.5, 9. Faldo (10) C.S. Jodha 57.5 and 10. Tail Event (6) A. Gaikwad 57.

1. CHERISHED, 2. BRILLIANT LIGHT, 3. TOOFAN

5. S.A. WAHID PLATE (1,800m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.45: 1. Iamstorm (1) Parmar 59, 2. Lord Byron (5) Kirtish 59, 3. Fairmont (10) Zervan 58.5, 4. Ghaleb (11) Shahrukh 58.5, 5. Willy Wonkaa (6) Akshay 58.5, 6. Air Power (7) Mosin 56.5, 7. Verdandi (9) Neeraj 56, 8. Caprifla (13) C.S. Jodha 55, 9. Abishola (12) A. Prakash 54, 10. Angels Trumpet (8) N.B. Kuldeep 54, 11. Camille (15) Aniket 54, 12. Mascara (3) Kaviraj 54, 13. Alpha Gene (4) Shelar 52.5, 14. Beastia (14) Bhawani 52 and 15. Scotland (2) Peter 52.

1. CAPRIFLA, 2. LORD BYRON, 3. FAIRMONT

6. BYRAM N. JEEJEEBHOY TROPHY (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 5.15: 1. Son Of A Gun (4) C.S. Jodha 57, 2. Royal Manor (1) Nazil 54, 3. Distinction (6) P.S. Chouhan 52.5, 4. Mirae (5) Parmar 52.5, 5. Moon Belle (7) Bhawani 52.5, 6. Mozelle (3) Neeraj 52.5 and 7. Zip Along (2) Aniket 52.5.

1. DISTINCTION, 2. SON OF A GUN, 3. MOZELLE

7. RED BUTTONS PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 5.45: 1. Superleggera (4) Zervan 61, 2. Jetfire (10) Daman 59.5, 3. Enlightened (3) P. Shinde 59, 4. Dreams (7) Kirtish 58.5, 5. Beemer (13) Kaviraj 58, 6. On Va Danser (12) Neeraj 56.5, 7. Power Of Infinity (Late Allauddin Khilji) (9) A. Gaikwad 56.5, 8. Trinket (11) Bhawani 56, 9. Northern Singer (8) Aniket 55.5, 10. Magic In The Wind (1) Parmar 55, 11. Cipher (5) Nazil 53.5, 12. Periwinkle (14) A. Prakash 52, 13. Dowsabel (6) Peter 49.5 and 14. Honourable Eyes (2) Ayyar 49.

1. SUPERLEGGERA, 2. NORTHERN SINGER, 3. ENLIGHTENED

Day’s Best: PRESIDENTIAL

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: 1, 3, 4, 5 ,6 & 7.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.