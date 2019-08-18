Dev and Rashmikka win

Dev Javia and Rashmikka Bhamidipaty won the boys’ and girls’ title respectively in the 27th adidas MCC National junior Under-18 clay court championship on Saturday.

However, due to overnight rains, the finals had to be shifted to the SDAT Tennis Stadium.

Commanding show

In a final between two left-handers in the boys’ category, 17-year-old Dev, the top seed from Gujarat, proved too good for the unseeded 16-year-old Arjun Sriram, who came through qualifying, winning 6-3, 6-2.

On the adjacent court, in the girls’ final, 18-year-old Rashmikka of Telengana was too powerful for the 16-year-old Reshma Maruri of Karnataka and won 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-1.

Sanmar Group deputy chairman Vijay Sankar and Madras Cricket Club president K. Dhanajaya Das gave away the prizes.

The winners got 200 AITA-ranking points and an adidas kit contract worth ₹75,000.

The runners-up got 150 points and a kit contract worth ₹50,000.