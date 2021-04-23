Cricket

Zimbabwe levels series with stunning victory against Pakistan

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in a T20I when the visitor collapsed from 78 to three to 99 all out, chasing a meagre total of 118 for nine, on Friday. The 19-run win tied the series 1-1, with the final game scheduled for Sunday.

It was Zimbabwe's first win in a T20I in two years, and the first at home since 2016.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 41 but he sliced a slower ball from seamer Luke Jongwe to backward point in the 16th over. Pakistan lost wickets in a heap thereafter. Jongwe, who finished with four for 18, was named Man-of-the-Match.

The scores: Zimbabwe 118/9 in 20 overs (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 34) bt Pakistan 99 in 19.5 overs (Babar Azam 41, Luke Jongwe 4/18).

