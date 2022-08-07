Zimbabwe chases down 291 to win ODI series over Bangladesh

AP August 07, 2022 22:56 IST

Zimbabwean batsman Regis Chakabva celebrates after scoring 100 runs on the second day of the One-Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva scored centuries as Zimbabwe successfully chased down almost 300 runs to win the second one-day international against Bangladesh on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Bangladesh scored 290-9 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Zimbabwe reached 291-5 in 47.3 overs in reply for a five-wicket victory. Raza was 117 not out off 127 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes, and Chakabva was even faster with a 75-ball 102. The pair took Zimbabwe from 49-4 to 250-5. Mahmudullah top scored for Bangladesh with 80 not out off 84 balls. Raza took 3-56 in 10 overs of spin. The third and final ODI is on Wednesday.



