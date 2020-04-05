Young Rohit reminded me of Inzamam, says Yuvraj

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that Rohit Sharma reminded him of Pakistan batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq in his early days.
The flamboyant India vice-captain made his ODI debut in June 2007 while his maiden T20 game came during the World Cup later that year against England, where unfortunately Rohit didn’t get a chance to bat.
Asked about his first impression of Rohit, the left-hander said the swashbuckling batsman looked like somebody who had a lot of time to play his strokes.
“I think when he came into the Indian team, he looked like somebody who had a lot of time,” Yuvraj said during a YouTube chat show.
“He reminded me of Inzamam, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time (to play the bowlers),”
Inzamam, a veteran of 120 Tests and over 300 ODIs, is known to remain calm under pressure situations. He captained Pakistan from 2003-07.
