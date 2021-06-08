Cricket

WTC Final: English umpires Illingworth and Gough to officiate in final

A general view of the Ageas Bowl in Southampton where the WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18.   | Photo Credit: AP

England’s Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough will be the on-field umpires for the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, starting June 18 in Southampton.

Former England opener Chris Broad will be the ICC match referee for the marquee game. Richard Kettleborough, also a member of the elite panel, will be the TV umpire, and Alex Wharf of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires the fourth official, the ICC said in a statement.

ICC Senior Manager (Umpires and Referees), Adrian Griffith said: “We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the final of the World Test Championship.” “It has not been an easy time with the pandemic, but we are fortunate to have a group of officials at the top of their field who have been consistent over the years in this momentous fixture. We wish them all the very best,” he concluded.


