‘Will be quite cool to go out for the toss with Kohli’

Williamson says they know each other well

Fierce rivals on the pitch and close friends off it, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson thinks it would be “quite cool” to walk out for toss alongside his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting June 18 in Southampton.

“...we have played against each other at so many different levels and competitions and have known each other fairly well. So, it will be quite cool walking out there, doing the toss and having a bit of contact in the first WTC final,” Williamson told the ICC's official website when asked about his rivalry with India captain since their under-19 days in 2008.

“Yeah, they have got a fantastic attack. Brilliant, obviously a brilliant side. Throughout we have seen the depth they have as well, certainly saw that in Australia as well.

“A lot of strengths in their fast bowling and spin department. So yeah, a brilliant side, ranked right up the top, which is fair enough and an exciting opportunity for us to be involved in the final taking on the best.”