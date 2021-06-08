Cricket

‘Will be quite cool to go out for the toss with Kohli’

Mutual respect: Williamson says he is looking forward to a ‘bit of contact’ with Kohli during the WTC final.  

Fierce rivals on the pitch and close friends off it, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson thinks it would be “quite cool” to walk out for toss alongside his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting June 18 in Southampton.

“...we have played against each other at so many different levels and competitions and have known each other fairly well. So, it will be quite cool walking out there, doing the toss and having a bit of contact in the first WTC final,” Williamson told the ICC's official website when asked about his rivalry with India captain since their under-19 days in 2008.

“Yeah, they have got a fantastic attack. Brilliant, obviously a brilliant side. Throughout we have seen the depth they have as well, certainly saw that in Australia as well.

“A lot of strengths in their fast bowling and spin department. So yeah, a brilliant side, ranked right up the top, which is fair enough and an exciting opportunity for us to be involved in the final taking on the best.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 2:01:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/will-be-quite-cool-to-go-out-for-the-toss-with-kohli/article34756863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY