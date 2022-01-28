Women’s NZ tour | India’s matches moved to Queenstown

All five ODIs and a T20I will be held at John Davies Oval

The Indian women’s cricket team will play all its six upcoming matches against New Zealand in Queenstown as NZC on Thursday announced a revised schedule to reduce chances of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The team, which is already in New Zealand, is now scheduled to play all five ODIs and a T20I, starting February 9 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The bilateral series, which is key for India ahead of the World Cup in March-April, was earlier scheduled to begin with the one-off T20I at McLean Park in Napier followed by the first ODI at the same venue two days later.

The Saxton Oval in Nelson was to host the second and third ODIs on February 14 and 16, with the final two ODIs to be played in Queenstown on February 22 and 24.

Other changes in the schedule announced by NZC include the South Africa men’s side remaining in Christchurch for the entire duration of its visit, playing both its scheduled Tests at Hagley Oval rather than decamping to Wellington for the second match, as initially planned.

Australia’s three T20s against the New Zealand men’s side will now be hosted in Napier (subject to MIQ availability), and the Netherlands men’s tour is set to be split between Mount Maunganui (one T20 and one ODI) and Hamilton (two ODIs).

All matches have been retained on originally-scheduled days.