Women’s cricket | Australia beats England, to face India in final in tri-series

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux’s spell of three for 19 helped Australia defeat England by 16 runs and reach the final of the tri-series here on Sunday.
Australia will meet India in the summit clash on February 12 (Wednesday).
Chasing Australia’s 132, England lost its way in the face of some accurate bowling from medium-pacer Tayla Valeminck (two for 18) and Player-of-the-Match Sophie (three for 19).
England not only failed to chase down the total but also fell short of the 124 needed to stay ahead of India on Net Run Rate after all three teams were tied with two wins each from four matches.
Earlier, Beth Mooney’s half-century took Australia to what proved a match-winning total.
The scores:
Australia 132/7 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 50) bt England 116/7 in 20 overs (Sophie Molineux 3/19).
Final: February 12 (Wednesday), India vs Australia.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.