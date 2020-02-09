Women’s cricket | Australia beats England, to face India in final in tri-series

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux’s spell of three for 19 helped Australia defeat England by 16 runs and reach the final of the tri-series here on Sunday.

Australia will meet India in the summit clash on February 12 (Wednesday).

Chasing Australia’s 132, England lost its way in the face of some accurate bowling from medium-pacer Tayla Valeminck (two for 18) and Player-of-the-Match Sophie (three for 19).

England not only failed to chase down the total but also fell short of the 124 needed to stay ahead of India on Net Run Rate after all three teams were tied with two wins each from four matches.

Earlier, Beth Mooney’s half-century took Australia to what proved a match-winning total.

The scores:

Australia 132/7 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 50) bt England 116/7 in 20 overs (Sophie Molineux 3/19).

Final: February 12 (Wednesday), India vs Australia.