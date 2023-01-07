January 07, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Mumbai

The base price for the inaugural auction ahead of the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) has been divided in five categories from ₹10 lakh and ₹50 lakh. The deadline for registration for the auction is January 26.

According to the “guidance notes” for auction registration system shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the state associations, accessed by The Hindu, the reserve prices a cricketer can choose are specified.

While capped players — those who have played for India or currently have a central contract — can choose either ₹30 lakh, ₹40 lakh or ₹50 lakh as their base price, the uncapped cricketers have been given two options (₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh).

The communication to state associations is specifically pertaining to Indian cricketers’ participation. A BCCI functionary confirmed that the same five categories will be followed for overseas cricketers.

While the email does not specify auction or WIPL dates, it states that the auction will be held in February and the inaugural WIPL edition will be played from the start of March till the end of March. It is understood that the tentative date for the auction is February 11 and the WIPL is set to be played in Maharashtra from March 6 to 26.

The auction registration process mandates a cricketer to declare her personal sponsors and also bars players agents’ direct involvement in the auction process.

“BCCI will only deal directly with the State Associations and at no time will have any communication with player agents or managers. Any failure by a player to abide by this condition will (unless BCCI in its sole discretion decides otherwise) result in the player’s name being withdrawn with immediate effect from the Auction Register and/or Auction List (as appropriate),” states the directive.

Reserve price for WIPL

Capped players: ₹30 lakh, ₹40 lakh, ₹50 lakh

Uncapped players: ₹10 lakh, ₹20 lakh