Will Somerville called up for Sydney Test

New Zealand has turned to Will Somerville for his experience of playing in Sydney as it looks to avoid a whitewash in the third and final Test against Australia.

In for Boult

Off-spinner Somerville, who was raised in Australia and played Sheffield Shield for New South Wales, will replace injured pace bowler Trent Boult for the Test starting in Sydney on Friday.

Coach Gary Stead said the inclusion of Somerville was a nod to the expected conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“There’s no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia,” Stead said.

“Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height.

“The fact he’s played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test,” he said.

Somerville, 35, has played three Tests, taking seven wickets on his debut against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi last year and a total of seven in two Tests away to Sri Lanka four months ago.

New Zealand already has Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson in the squad to provide fast bowling cover while Somerville could overtake incumbent spinners Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle.