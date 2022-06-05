Will Jharkhand clip high-flying Bengal?

Rival skippers Abhimanyu & Tiwary will look to build on recent form

Rival skippers Abhimanyu & Tiwary will look to build on recent form

It will be a battle between teams of contrasting fortunes when a high-flying Bengal takes on a resolute Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals at the Just Cricket Academy Ground here from Monday.

While 2019-20 finalist Bengal emerged unscathed from Group B in the league stage with three outright wins, Jharkhand overcame a shock defeat against Chhattisgarh before stunning heavyweights Delhi and Tamil Nadu in close encounters to top Group H.

Jharkhand proceeded to toy with Plate Group topper Nagaland in the pre-quarterfinal, amassing 880 in the first innings and ending the match with a 1008-run lead — the highest-ever in First-Class cricket.

The premier domestic red-ball tournament returns after a two-month frenzy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Bengal’s Shahbaz Ahmed will look to replicate the match-winning cameos he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His unbeaten 71 led Bengal’s chase of 350 against Baroda — its highest-ever in the Ranji Trophy and he followed it up with 91 runs and four wickets in a 72-run win against Hyderabad.

"We'll go in with three pacers definitely, the choice we'll have to make tomorrow is about a fourth pacer or a spinner"Arun LalBengal coach

Both Bengal and Jharkhand have struggled with the bat but their bowlers have more than compensated for it. The pace trio of Ishan Porel, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar have picked a combined 39 wickets at an average of 20.74.

“We’ll go in with three pacers definitely, the choice we’ll have to make tomorrow is about a fourth pacer or a spinner,” Bengal coach Arun Lal said ahead of the match.

“There’s a lot of bounce, there’s some grass, the ball deviates off the seam,” he added.

Jharkhand has relied more on spin, with Shahbaz Nadeem picking 18 wickets in four matches, including a match-winning ten-for against Delhi.

Jharkhand captain Saurabh Tiwari played a stellar role in the win over Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran and his counterpart Saurabh Tiwary found form late in the league stage and will hope to build on it. While Abhimanyu struck 114 in Bengal’s win over Chandigarh in its last league game, Tiwary took Jharkhand over the line with scores of 58 and 93 against Tamil Nadu.

After opting out of the league stage, Wriddhiman Saha has made himself unavailable for the knockouts and Abishek Porel is likely to continue being the first-choice keeper. National duty keeps Mohammed Shami out of Bengal’s squad.

Forecast of rain looms over Bengaluru in the coming week and in the event of a washout, Bengal will advance to the semifinals owing to superior Run Quotient.