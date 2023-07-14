July 14, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Roseau (Dominica)

Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut while Virat Kohli had to toil for a half-century as the visitors reached 400 for four at lunch on day three of the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica on July 14.

Resuming the day at 312 for two, India managed 88 runs in 29 overs in the morning session for loss of Jaiswal (171) and Ajinkya Rahane (3). The away team, which is looking to bat West Indies out of the game, extended its first innings lead to 250 runs.

The Indian batters had to work for their runs on a slow pitch offering a lot of turn and a heavy outfield. Kohli (71 not out off 170) celebrating after hitting a rare boundary was proof of that.

Jaiswal, who made a dream hundred on debut on Thursday, started with a crisp straight drive off Jason Holder. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican opened the bowling alongside Holder and instantly created issues for Kohli.

The former India skipper got a life when he was on dropped on 40 by West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Kohli went for a drive off Warrican and Brathwaite ended up grassing an easy chance at cover.

At the other end, Jaiswal stepped out to Warrican and dispatched him for a straight six.

He became the third Indian to reach 150 on debut with a single, matching the feats of Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (177).

A double hundred was in the offing for Jaiswal but it wasn't to be as he edged one that angled away from Alzarri Joseph.

Soon after Rahane, who had a good opportunity to make a big impact, attempted a drive on the up on a slow pitch off Kemar Roach and ended up offering a simple catch at cover.

Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 52) joined Kohli in the middle and they ended up forging an unbeaten 44-run stand.

With Rahkeem Cornwall not allowed to bowl, the West Indies offered some easy boundaries to India towards the end of the session.