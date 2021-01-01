‘Warner brings more than just his bat’: Labuschagne

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is looking forward to the return of David Warner for the third Test against India in Sydney as he feels the hosts will benefit not just from his batting but also the "terrific energy" he will bring to the field.

Warner, who has missed out on a major chunk of the India assignment due to a groin injury, was brought back into the squad for the last two Tests with the series locked at 1-1. The third Test begins on January 7.

"He's a big inclusion for us if he does come back in," Labuschagne told reporters in an online interaction.

"He's someone with over 7,000 Test runs and averaging near-on 50, he’s a superb player.

“He's in that top calibre of players and his energy around the group and in the field will be terrific. It will be great to have him," he said.

In Warner’s absence, Australia's batting failed miserably in the first two matches.

On Thursday, assistant coach Andrew McDonald had said the home team is prepared to risk playing Warner in the third Test even if he is not 100% fit.

Labuschagne, who notched up his highest Test score of 215 against New Zealand at the SCG last January, said it would be "hard work" putting runs on the board with two world-class bowling attacks.

"It's a beautiful venue to bat at and has been, at times, quite batting-friendly," Labuschagne said. "But with two world-class bowling attacks it's always hard work, it doesn't matter what the wicket's like," he added.