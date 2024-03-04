GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wankhede Stadium to host Ranji final from March 10

March 04, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST -  Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar

Mumbai will host the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium from March 10. It will only be the second Ranji game at the Big W this season.

Irrespective of its opponent, the final will be played in Mumbai due to the tournament rules. Since Mumbai has more points in the league stage than Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, it will enjoy the home advantage.

“The Wankhede Stadium has been the home of Mumbai cricket for almost half a century. So considering the legacy of the tournament and the importance of such a big game for the whole Mumbai cricket community, it is fitting that the final is played here,” Ajinkya Naik, the Mumbai Cricket Association secretary, said after Mumbai crushed Tamil Nadu in the semifinal at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground.

Four of Mumbai’s five home games — including the quarterfinal and semifinal – have been played at the suburban facility. The game at the Wankhede – against Uttar Pradesh in January – was Mumbai’s only loss of the season.

It is understood that the team management preferred SPCA for the knockouts due to the nature of the pitch over Wankhede. Besides, the Wankhede was advised to be kept aside for Indian Premier League preparation. A combination of broadcast requirements, spectator convenience and avoidingflak for prioritising the IPL over Ranji, the MCA is understood to have been advised by BCCI to conduct the final at Wankhede.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.