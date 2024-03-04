Wankhede Stadium to host Ranji final from March 10

March 04, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Mumbai

Mumbai will host the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium from March 10. It will only be the second Ranji game at the Big W this season.

Irrespective of its opponent, the final will be played in Mumbai due to the tournament rules. Since Mumbai has more points in the league stage than Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, it will enjoy the home advantage.

“The Wankhede Stadium has been the home of Mumbai cricket for almost half a century. So considering the legacy of the tournament and the importance of such a big game for the whole Mumbai cricket community, it is fitting that the final is played here,” Ajinkya Naik, the Mumbai Cricket Association secretary, said after Mumbai crushed Tamil Nadu in the semifinal at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground.

Four of Mumbai’s five home games — including the quarterfinal and semifinal – have been played at the suburban facility. The game at the Wankhede – against Uttar Pradesh in January – was Mumbai’s only loss of the season.

It is understood that the team management preferred SPCA for the knockouts due to the nature of the pitch over Wankhede. Besides, the Wankhede was advised to be kept aside for Indian Premier League preparation. A combination of broadcast requirements, spectator convenience and avoidingflak for prioritising the IPL over Ranji, the MCA is understood to have been advised by BCCI to conduct the final at Wankhede.