Virus outbreak stands in front of Yashasvi’s dreams

Yashasvi Jaiswal is used to hardships. He has lived in a tent, did odd jobs and even sold pani puri for a living. The 21-day lockdown in India due to the Coronavirus pandemic may not be as tough as the thought of not playing the Indian Premier League.

The teenager had a splendid ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa and he had started preparing for his maiden IPL for Rajasthan Royals but the Covid-19 outbreak stands in front of his dreams.

Safety is important

Hailing from Mumbai, which has recorded five deaths so far due to the virus, it may take a long time for Jaiswal — bought by Royals for ₹2.40 crore — to hit the nets. “This is the situation now and I have to deal with it. IPL would be ideal for me, but as of now it is important to remain safe. I want to improve my game in these times.

“I am very motivated. Cricket is my dream and I will keep pursuing it till the day I can. In life, you won’t get what you should get every time,” Jaiswal told Sportstar.

Warm welcome at Royals

The closest that the left-hander could get to the cash-rich league was the Royals’ camp in Nagpur earlier this month. “It was a great feeling to be in the camp. The Royals’ family really gave me a warm welcome. It was great to meet Zubin Bharucha [Head of Cricket at Royals].

“I had good practice sessions. IPL is all about playing in different conditions and on different wickets. Zubin Sir told me a lot of things,” said Jaiswal, the leading run-scorer (400 runs) at the Colts’ World Cup.

Not complacent

However, he is not complacent. Life hasn’t changed much post the showpiece event. “I got a good start in U-19, but now I have to keep working to do even better so that I can play at the highest level.

“I am doing whatever I can do at home. I am doing my fitness drills and I am trying to remain spirited by constantly talking to my coach, Jwala Singh. Now I have time to play with my little sister, which is a great thing.” he added.

As of now, Jaiswal’s worry lies in buying essentials. “It is really difficult for all of us to get food essentials. Nobody wants to take the risk because anyone can catch the virus.”

IPL is doubtful but Jaiswal’s intent is clear. He may have already started visualising the Jasprit Bumrah yorkers, tackling them in his head.