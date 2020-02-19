Virat Kohli to play all formats for three years

How long can Virat Kohli continue playing all three formats considering India’s hectic schedule right through the year?
The India skipper answered, “I think it’s been eight or nine years that I have been playing almost 300 days a year with the travelling and practice sessions. And the intensity is right up there all the time. So it does take a lot out of you.” He added, “It’s not that easy. Then being captain and having intensity in practice sessions and discussing the game, so it does take a toll on you. So I am not in that space at the moment. So periodic breaks for me seem to work pretty okay.”
Kohli said, “At a time when the body doesn’t respond as well, maybe when I am 34 or 35, you might have a different conversation. But for the next two-three years, I have no issues at all. Can keep going on with the same intensity.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.