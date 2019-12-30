Violence mars Delhi Cricket Association's Annual General Meeting

Ugly scenes, highlighted by videos on social media, marked the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Blows were exchanged between officials of the rival groups and allegations flew from all quarters as Delhi cricket once again was “shamed” by power-hungry officials.

DDCA Apex Council member Rajan Manchanda was allegedly manhandled by a supporter of the group which claimed majority support at the AGM.

“They can’t stoop lower than this. All they want is power because lucrative contracts have to be handed to their cronies. There is [₹]25 crore to be looted and siphoned off and this is just the beginning,” said Manchanda, who told The Hindu that he had to seek police help.

Black day

Another Apex Council member and Director, Sudhir Agarwal, termed it a “black day for DDCA” and called for strict action against the “goons.” He claimed,

“The AGM was disrupted by a few supporters of officials who are claiming majority after Resolution 3, 4 and Removal of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75% of the members. These goons also manhandled (BJP) MLA Om Prakash Sharma and also snatched the attendance register. There is enough video and photo evidence available.”

Taking note of the incidents, former India allrounder Madan Lal, in an appeal to Board president Sourav Ganguly, tweeted, “Delhi cricket Mecca and producer of so many players who represent India. A big shame for the DDCA who run this game!!! Time for the BCCI to take a strict action and change the scene of Delhi cricket. Delhi cricket in the hands of hooligans.

“Sincerely pray n hope something can be done to save this game and the future of so many cricketers who wanna play for prestigious Delhi and represent their country.”

Ugly face

Another India star and former Member of Parliament, Kirti Azad, also reached out to Ganguly.

“In light of what has been happening for the last several years, violence was being expected in the DDCA premises. The ugly face of the DDCA has been visible in the AGM today, for which the inaction by the BCCI also is responsible,” he said.

Azad added, “With Mr. Rajat Sharma (last DDCA president) too opting to resign, in view of what he states loot and corruption in the DDCA, the BCCI must step in to safeguard its funds and to take charge of cricket.

“In fact, a Forensic Audit Report commissioned by Justice Vikramajit Sen proved all this malfeasance but is gathering dust in DDCA. To stop horse trading and also to stop the loot of subsidy and other funds, I implorethe BCCI to immediately appoint an administrator to take charge of DDCA's operations. Also, the funds currently available with DDCA should not be allowed to be swindled, as alleged by the outgoing president.”

Former Test cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was Govt. Nominee in the DDCA till recently, also expressed his shock as he too asked for action immediately.