Vettori, Langeveldt take coaching roles with Bangladesh

Bangladesh have appointed former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori as a spin bowling consultant while former South Africa paceman Charl Langeveldt will become their new pace bowling coach, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

Vettori's contract is until next year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia and the 40-year-old will be available to the team for around 100 days during their preparation.

Langeveldt, 44, takes charge as a full-time coach, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) added.

“This is a team on the rise and there is so much experience and potential,” Vettori, who will also prepare Bangladesh for the tour of India later this year and a trip to New Zealand in 2020, said in a BCB statement.

Vettori, the former left-arm spinner, has previously been head coach of Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia's Big Bash League team Brisbane Heat following his retirement in 2015.

“It'll be a pleasure to work with... Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and the other up and coming youngsters which I'm looking forward to with a lot of interest,” he added.

Langeveldt joins following a stint as Afghanistan's bowling coach and has previously worked as South Africa's fast bowling specialist coach and a high performance consultant with their governing body.