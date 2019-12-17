Veteran paceman Peter Siddle recalled

Australia’s cricket selectors gave veteran paceman Peter Siddle a career lifeline on Tuesday, calling him up to the 13-man squad for the second Test against New Zealand in Melbourne beginning on Boxing Day.
Siddle’s days in the baggy green appeared over when he endured a dismal Ashes series in England, taking just seven wickets in three Tests at an average of 42.14.
The 35-year-old was overlooked for the series against Pakistan last month and did not feature in discussions about the current series against New Zealand until Josh Hazlewood was injured. Chief selector Trevor Hohns said Siddle had plenty to offer at his home Melbourne Cricket Ground.
