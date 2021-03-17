Cricket

Upstox joins as official partner for IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in Upstox, a digital brokerage firms, as an official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), set to begin on April 9.

Upstox, with more than 28 lakh customers on its online platform, becomes the first brokerage firm to be a BCCI/ IPL partner.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 11:11:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/upstox-joins-as-official-partner-for-ipl/article34094351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY