Two masters of their craft did us in: Cummins

February 11, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Nagpur

Australia captain Pat Cummins didn’t want to think about his team’s dismal batting display on Saturday that saw it folding up in a session and conceding a huge defeat in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Playing in India, the game really speeds up. It’s a good thing if you are on top, if you are behind, it can be really challenging. I thought all their bowlers bowled really well, really put the pressure on us and next time we have got to find a way to manage that,” Cummins said.

“A lot of it was good bowling. Two masters of their craft (R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja), fresh legs, they bowled really well. In saying that, I don’t think much is going to change in the next couple of games. That’s what we are going to come up against so we have to find better methods,” he said.

Reminding everyone about Australia’s excellent run over the last year, Cummins was confident that the devastating loss will not end up demoralising his bunch.

“I think sometimes it’s almost easier to put those kinds of losses behind you. You are looking at small margins, you have to have a hard look at your game and the big strides you need to change to give yourself the best chance next week,” he said.

“We have had a really good run the last 12 months. There haven’t been many losses in that change room. I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel, it’s just tweaking different approaches to how we play and maybe particular methods,” he concluded.