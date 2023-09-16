HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Travis Head's World Cup participation in doubt after fracturing left hand

Head was struck on the on the left glove by a short delivery from Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee in the seventh over in the fourth ODI

September 16, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Centurion

PTI
Australia’s Travis Head leaves the field after receiving medical attention during the fourth ODI cricket match between South Africa and Australia in Pretoria, South Africa, on September 15, 2023.

Australia’s Travis Head leaves the field after receiving medical attention during the fourth ODI cricket match between South Africa and Australia in Pretoria, South Africa, on September 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Travis Head's participation at next month's World Cup has been thrown into uncertainty after the Australian opener fractured his left hand during the fourth ODI against South Africa.

Head was struck on the on the left glove by a short delivery from Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee in the seventh over in the fourth ODI here on Friday.

The 29-year-old faced three more deliveries but looked in discomfort and was forced to retire hurt in Australia's massive 164-run loss.

"It's a confirmed fracture," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said at the post match conference.

"As to the nature of what sort of time frame that lends itself to, that will be assessed tomorrow," he added More scans on Saturday will reveal the extent of the injury.

"He's going to go in for more scans tomorrow to get a detail of that, then we'll work out the management of it from there.

"I'm not a medical person but I think it's a bit higher up than the finger itself ... it's in a joint (in the hand) somewhere. Fingers crossed with the World Cup fast approaching," McDonald added.

The injury throws Australia's plans into disarray with only weeks to go for the World Cup in India, starting on October 5.

If Head misses the start of the World Cup, Mitchell Marsh could be elevated to the opening position given his good run at the top in the series against India earlier this year.

However, should Head be ruled out of the tournament, Australian selectors might be tempted to add the in-form Marnus Labuschagne in the squad.

Australia take on India in Chennai on October 8 in their tournament opener.

The last date to make changes to the squad is September 28, post which any changes would need approval from the ICC.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.