To play NZ before WC is great preparation: Jhulan

Feels the series would help the team in getting used to the conditions

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami reckons that the ODI series in New Zealand will help the team plug the gaps and get used to the windy conditions before the Women’s World Cup starts in that country from March 4. The 39-year old, who is the leading wicket-taker in ODIs, will be featuring in her last ICC mega event. The ODI series against New Zealand will begin from February 11.

“We are getting to play NZ before the World Cup which is great preparation. It will help us get used to the conditions and weather,” Jhulan said after being named Legends League Cricket ambassador.

“It is very windy there and we as cricketers need some time to adjust to the conditions. We as bowlers find it tough to bowl against the wind initially.

“Those five games will allow us to get familiar with the pitches and the weather. All matches are going to be important. We have a squad of 18, if we want to rotate our players before the World Cup (that can be done in the ODI series).

“We have not played a lot of international cricket, of late. So we will get time to fix our errors before the big tournament.”

The World Cup is expected to be the farewell event for Jhulan and ODI and Test skipper Mithali Raj.

However, Jhulan remained tight-lipped about her future. “Well at this moment the World Cup is priority. We have to go and play good cricket. That is the most important thing. Last four years we have been preparing for this and unfortunately it was postponed. Now the focus is only on this. After World Cup we will see about anything else.”