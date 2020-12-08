TMC takes on Bagan in final

Tapan Memorial Club relied on Vikash Singh’s fine all-round showing to record a 25-run win over Kalighat Club and reach the final of the Bengal T20 Challenge here on Tuesday. In the other semifinal, Mohun Bagan beat Town Club by nine wickets.

TMC, put in to bat, posted a challenging 149 for eight before stopping Kalighat for 124 for eight in the semifinals.

Vikash (34, 22b, 5x4, 2x6) made the most of the field restrictions in PowerPlay to collect 47 quick runs with Koushik Ghosh (25, 24b, 2x4).

Aamir Gani slowed down TMC’s run rate by castling Vikash and Gaurav Chauhan.

Kaif Ahmed (46, 38b, 4x4, 2x6) showcased his array of strokes as he built a 60-run stand with Shahbaz Ahmed (27, 19b, 1x4, 2x6).

Pacer Amit Kuila, who had Shahbaz caught at fine-leg and dismissed two others, bowled exceptionally well in the slog overs. He conceded only three runs as TMC lost three wickets in the last over.

Kalighat replied well with Prinan Dutta (51, 50b, 5x4) and Sudip Chatterjee (28, 21b, 4x4) showing positive intent.

Off-spinner Vikash broke the 65-run partnership by having Sudip stumped by Shakir Gandhi on a spinner-friendly track.

TMC spinners scalped six more wickets, including three by Vikash, to tighten the noose around Kalighat. Gandhi assisted them with three more stumpings.

The scores:

Tapan Memorial Club 149/8 in 20 overs (Vikash Singh 34, Kaif Ahmed 46, Amit Kuila 3/16, Aamir Gani 2/20) bt Kalighat Club 124/8 in 20 overs (Prinan Dutta 51, Vikash Singh 4/15, Gaurav Chauhan 2/23).

Town Club 124/9 in 20 overs (Gitimoy Basu 41, Sunil Dalal 2/16, Rajkumar Pal 2/16, Sayan Ghosh 2/18, Writtick Chatterjee 2/19) lost to Mohun Bagan 127/1 in 17 overs (Vivek Singh 76 n.o.).

On Wednesday: Final: Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan (4 p.m.).