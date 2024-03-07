GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Ravichandran Ashwin

A quiz on R. Ashwin and his many milestones as he gears up for his 100th Test match

March 07, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Soorya Prakash N
Daily Quiz | On Ravichandran Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane took the most catches, 34, as a fielder off Ashwin and Rajat Patidar took the catch which gave Ashwin’s 500th Test wicket.
1 / 8 | Name the ground in which R. Ashwin played the most number of Test matches?
Answer : Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 6 tests 
