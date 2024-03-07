Daily Quiz | On Ravichandran Ashwin

1 / 8 | Name the ground in which R. Ashwin played the most number of Test matches? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 6 tests SHOW ANSWER

2 / 8 | Name the ground in which Ashwin picked up the most wickets? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 38 wickets in 5 tests SHOW ANSWER

3 / 8 | Ashwin has picked up 10 or more wickets in a Test match eight times and only twice outside India. Who was the opposition, in which ground and when? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : (i) Vs Sri Lanka at Galle in August 2015 & (ii) Vs, West Indies at Roseau in July 2023 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 8 | Ashwin has scored five centuries. These centuries have been scored against two opponents. Who are they? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 4 vs West Indies and 1 vs England SHOW ANSWER

5 / 8 | Ashwin has played against all but one top-10 Test playing nation. Which one? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pakistan SHOW ANSWER

6 / 8 | Ashwin has scored at least one fifty against all but two opponents against whom he has played. Who are they? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vs New Zealand & Vs Afghanistan SHOW ANSWER

7 / 8 | Ashwin has picked up at least one five-wicket haul in an inning against all but one opponent against whom he has played. Which one? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Afghanistan SHOW ANSWER