Daily Quiz | On Ravichandran Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane took the most catches, 34, as a fielder off Ashwin and Rajat Patidar took the catch which gave Ashwin’s 500th Test wicket.START THE QUIZ
1 / 8
Name the ground in which R. Ashwin played the most number of Test matches?
Answer : Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 6 tests
2 / 8
Name the ground in which Ashwin picked up the most wickets?
Answer : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 38 wickets in 5 tests
3 / 8
Ashwin has picked up 10 or more wickets in a Test match eight times and only twice outside India. Who was the opposition, in which ground and when?
Answer : (i) Vs Sri Lanka at Galle in August 2015 & (ii) Vs, West Indies at Roseau in July 2023
4 / 8
Ashwin has scored five centuries. These centuries have been scored against two opponents. Who are they?
Answer : 4 vs West Indies and 1 vs England
5 / 8
Ashwin has played against all but one top-10 Test playing nation. Which one?
6 / 8
Ashwin has scored at least one fifty against all but two opponents against whom he has played. Who are they?
Answer : Vs New Zealand & Vs Afghanistan
7 / 8
Ashwin has picked up at least one five-wicket haul in an inning against all but one opponent against whom he has played. Which one?
8 / 8
Ashwin has dismissed two batsmen more than 10 times. Who are they?
Answer : Ben Stokes (12 times) & David Warner (11 times)
