The day Tendulkar completed a century of centuries

March 16, 2012 will be etched in the minds of cricket fans across the globe as the day when Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international century.

During the Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Tendulkar played a brilliant knock of 114 to bring up his 49th ODI century.

The maestro already had 51 hundreds to his name in the longest format.

His century was also special in the sense that he breached the three-figure mark after a gap of one year.

Match lost

However, Tendulkar’s knock was not enough to seal victory for India as it was unable to defend a target of 290 and the host won the match with four balls to spare.

The century record of Tendulkar still stands untouched. The 47-year-old also has 164 half-centuries to his name, while he amassed a whopping 34,357 runs during his stellar career.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, with 71 hundreds, is second in the list of players with most international centuries.

Kohli in third spot

Current India skipper Virat Kohli is third with 70 international hundreds and he is the only one who seems to be in line to break Tendulkar’s record of 100 hundreds.