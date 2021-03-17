Cricket

Sunny Sachin canters to an eight-wicket win

Sunny Sachin CC beat Sakthi CC by eight wickets in a Villupuram DCA first division match recently.

The scores:

I div.: Sakthi CC 129 in 44.2 overs (M. Prasanth 39, D. Saravanan 28, E. Vasanth Kumar 4/17, V. Sakthivel 3/10) lost to Sunny Sachin CC 132/2 in 21.5 overs (V. Gunasekaran 39, M. Srithar Raj 57 n.o.).

Vikravandi CC 161 in 38 overs lost to United CC A 162/9 in 46.1 overs (E. Ghouse 42 n.o.).

II div.: Mahaveer CA 157/8 in 25 overs (R. Ramkumar 28, G. Kaliyaperumal 27) bt Evergreen CC 96 in 21.4 overs (G. Kaliyaperumal 4/22, M. Kumaresan 3/20).

III div.: New Star CC 230/9 in 25 overs (A. Karthikeyan 81, A. Mouhameed Ghouse 36, A. Ashok Kumar 3/23; A. Arunkumar 3/36) bt Suriya Polytechnic 109 in 23 overs (A. Sugan 27, S. Dinakaran 29, D. Arun Kumar 3/15).

