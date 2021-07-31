Stokes takes indefinite break for ‘mental well-being’

The Star England all-rounder has withdrawn from the home Test series against India beginning August 4.

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from the game to “prioritise his mental well-being” and withdrawn from the home Test series against India beginning August 4.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board also said that Stokes has taken the break to also rest his left index finger, “which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month”.

The managing director of England men’s cricket, Ashley Giles, said the ECB supports Stokes’ decision. “Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing. Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people,” said Giles.

Giles added that Stokes will be given all the time he needs to get back to his best shape both physically and mentally. “Ben will be given as long as he needs, and we look forward to seeing him playing cricket for England in the future,” he said.

Craig Overton has replaced Stokes in the England squad.