South Africa beat India by 5 wickets to clinch Women's T20 Tri-series title

South Africa chased down the target of 110 with 12 balls to spare

February 02, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - East London

PTI

South Africa beat India by five wickets in the final to clinch the Women's T20I Tri-series title here on Thursday.

South Africa chased down the target of 110 with 12 balls to spare. Chloe Tryon top-scored with 57 not out off just 32 balls. She hit six fours and two sixes as South Africa reached 113 for 5 in 18 overs.

For India, Sneh Rana was the most successful bowler with figures of 2 for 21 while Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh got a wicket apiece.

Earlier, opting to bat, India posted a below-par 109 for 4 with Harleen Deol top-scoring with a 56-ball 46.

Brief Scores

India: 109 for 4 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 46; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/16).

South Africa: 113 for 5 in 18 overs (Chloe Tryon 57 not out; Sneh Rana 2/21).

