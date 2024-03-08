March 08, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Dharamsala

Star India batter Shubman Gill completed 4000 international runs with his 110-run knock against England in the fifth Test match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Friday.

Gill made his India debut in the ODI format against New Zealand in 2019. Following that he has appeared in 44 50-over matches and scored 2271 runs at a strike rate of 103.46.

The 24-year-old received his maiden Test cap against Australia in 2020, after that, he played 25 matches and 46 innings, where he scored 1492 runs. Meanwhile, the right-handed batter played his maiden T20I game in 2023 against Sri Lanka, after which he has appeared in 14 20-over matches and scored 335 runs with a strike rate of 147.58.

Currently, Gill has 4,098 international runs by his name. In the ongoing fifth Test match against England in Dharamshala, Gill scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 73.33. He slammed 12 fours and 5 sixes after facing 150 deliveries. His magnificent knock came to an end after James Anderson dismissed him in the 63 overs in the second session of the match.

Recapping day two of the fifth Test match, a solid unbeaten partnership of 160 runs between Rohit Sharma and Gill gave an upper hand to India in the first session of the ongoing fifth Test match on Friday.

At Day 2 Lunch, India are 264/1 with Rohit (102) and Gill (101) unbeaten on the crease. India had scored 129 runs in this session without losing any wickets.

India resumed Day 2 from 135/1 with Rohit (52) and Gill (26) unbeaten on the crease. Both the batters completed the 50-run partnership in the 34th over as Gill slammed a boundary against English pacer James Anderson.

In the 57th over, both the batter completed their 150-run partnership as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of spinner Tom Hartley. In the same over, Rohit completed his hundred as he took a single on the last ball of the over which was laced by 13 fours and three sixes in his innings.