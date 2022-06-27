Shafali’s bowling, Yastika’s keeping give team more options: Ramesh Powar

Coach Ramesh Powar believes the batting is on the right track

Coach Ramesh Powar believes the batting is on the right track

India may have struggled to put runs on the board against Sri Lanka in the T20I series, which concluded with a comprehensive defeat in the third match here on Monday, but coach Ramesh Powar believes the batting is on the right track.

“The wickets were slow and we were not expecting too many high-scoring games,” he said. “(If we look at) the way Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have batted, we are on the right track as far as batting is concerned.”

The coach thinks Yastika Bhatia keeping wicket and Shafali bowling give the team more options. “They open up the options to play more all-rounders in the team,” he said. “We are trying to create players we could use in particular situations or tours.”

Looking back at the positives from the series, which India won 2-1, Powar said he could see that the players grew individually. “And the fitness has gone up a little,” he said. “Winning a series is important and a winning habit is important…Hopefully we will carry this momentum forward in the coming days.”