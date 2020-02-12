Shafali Verma meets Tendulkar, fulfils childhood dream

The Indian women cricket team’s youngest member Shafali Verma has fulfilled her childhood dream when she met her idol Sachin Tendulkar in Australia.
The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Twitter and Instagram accounts with a heart-warming post.
“The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me,” Shafali wrote.
Last November, Shafali had broken Tendulkar’s long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket -- a belligerent 49-ball 73 against the West Indies.
Shafali will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India launch their bid for a first world title.
