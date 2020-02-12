Cricket

Shafali Verma meets Tendulkar, fulfils childhood dream

Shafali Verma of India is dismissed by Ellyse Perry of Australia during the Women's T20 Tri-Series Game 3 between Australia and India at Manuka Oval on February 2, 2020 in Canberra, Australia.

Shafali Verma of India is dismissed by Ellyse Perry of Australia during the Women's T20 Tri-Series Game 3 between Australia and India at Manuka Oval on February 2, 2020 in Canberra, Australia.

The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Instagram account with a heart-warming post.

The Indian women cricket team’s youngest member Shafali Verma has fulfilled her childhood dream when she met her idol Sachin Tendulkar in Australia.

The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Twitter and  Instagram accounts with a heart-warming post.

“The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me,” Shafali wrote.

 

Last November, Shafali had broken Tendulkar’s long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket -- a belligerent 49-ball 73 against the West Indies.

Shafali will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India launch their bid for a first world title.

