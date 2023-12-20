SA vs India 2nd ODI | De Zorzi’s century powers South Africa to big win, takes series to decider

December 20, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST

Left-handed opener Tony de Zorzi scored a career-best unbeaten 119 from 122 balls to lead South Africa to an emphatic eight-wicket win over India in the second ODI at St. George’s Park on Tuesday and level the three-match series 1-1.

South Africa won the toss and sent India into bat, restricting the visitor to 211 all out in 46.2 overs on a wicket that was not easy to bat on.

The Proteas chased down their target with 45 deliveries remaining to set up a series decider in Paarl on Thursday.

De Zorzi, 26, playing in his fourth ODI and a replacement for Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, started cautiously before taking the attack to the tourist as he put on 130 for the first wicket with Reeza Hendricks, who scored a more sedate 52 from 81 balls.

The rate accelerated in a second wicket stand of 76 with Rassie van der Dussen as India’s bowling attack failed to apply the same pressure with the ball as its hosts.

K.L. Rahul’s men looked set for a competitive total in Gqeberha when it reached 114 for two, but lost its last eight wickets for 97 runs. Seamer Nandre Burger took three for 30, with Beuran Hendricks two for 34, in the side for the injured all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, also among the wickets in his first ODI since April 2021.

India opening batter Sai Sudharsan followed up his unbeaten half-century on debut with a fluent 62 from 83 balls, while captain Rahul scored 56 from 64 balls.