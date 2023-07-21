Rohit Sharma surpasses M.S. Dhoni to become India's fifth-highest run-maker in international cricket

July 21, 2023 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago]

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on July 20 surpassed compatriot M.S. Dhoni to become India’s fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket.

The Indian skipper accomplished this feat during India’s second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain. In the match, the ‘Hitman’ was at his vintage best. He scored a commendable 80 runs in 143 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes.

Now in 443 appearances, Rohit has scored 17,298 runs at an average of 42.92. He has scored a total of 44 centuries and 92 fifties in 463 innings, with the best score of 264. Rohit is behind legends like Sourav Ganguly (18,433 runs in 421 matches), Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs in 504 matches), Virat Kohli (25,484 runs in 500 matches) and Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs in 664 matches) as India’s all-time run-scorers in international cricket. Dhoni, who Rohit has overtaken, has scored 17,092 runs in 535 matches at an average of 44.74. He has scored 15 centuries and 108 fifties, with best score of 224.

Rohit has represented India in 52 Tests, scoring 3,620 runs at an average of 46.41. He has scored 10 centuries and 15 fifties in 87 innings, with the best score of 212 runs. He has also scored 9,825 runs in 243 ODI matches at an average of 48.63. He has scored 30 centuries and 48 fifties in 236 innings, with the best score of 264.

Rohit has also represented India in 148 T20Is, scoring 3,853 runs at an average of 31.32. He has scored four centuries and 29 half-centuries in his short format career, with the best score of 118.Rohit also brought up another milestone during the match as he completed 2,000 runs as an opener in Tests.

In 27 Tests as an opener, Rohit has scored 2,035 runs at an average of 53.55 in 40 innings. At this position, he has scored seven centuries and five fifties, with the best score of 212.

Coming to the match, a century partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja brought back India into the game and Kohli is nearing his 29th Test century at the end of the first day of the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday. At stumps, India is 288/4, with Virat (87*) and Jadeja (36*).