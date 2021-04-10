Cricket

Rohit Sharma bats for rhino conservation

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the ‘Great One-Horned Rhinoceros’ during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness for the need to conserve the endangered species.

