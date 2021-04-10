Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the ‘Great One-Horned Rhinoceros’ during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness for the need to conserve the endangered species.
Rohit Sharma bats for rhino conservation
PRESS TRUST OF INDIA
Chennai,
April 10, 2021 23:24 IST
