Rohit dismisses concerns around Kohli's poor form

Lashing out at the media, he said, “If you guys can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright.”

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli celebrates their win in the third ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, on February 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

In no mood to talk about the prolonged lean patch that Virat Kohli is enduring, India captain Rohit Sharma said "everything will fall in place" if the chatter around him stops.

"I think it starts from you guys," the skipper was curt in his first response when a query on Kohli's lack of big scores cropped up ahead of the T20 series against the West Indies starting in Kolkata on February 16.

"If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of," the skipper came in support of his predecessor.

Rohit said Kohli is not under any pressure and will come good soon.

"He is in a very good space and he has been part of international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations," Rohit said, not amused at repeated queries on Kohli's form.

"So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place," he added.