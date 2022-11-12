Rivals girded up to provide a fitting finale

Babar and Buttler exude mutual admiration going into the final

Drawing strength: Pakistan players attend a ‘Meet the Fans’ event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the eve of the T20 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: AFP

Babar Azam would draw energy from the fans and some knowledge through history’s notes.

“The fans give us confidence. We will try to give our 100% and make them smile,” the Pakistan captain said ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup final against England.

In the press conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Saturday, Babar admitted to the references to the 1992 World Cup final that pitted the same rivals.

“There are similarities and we will try to win the trophy as it is an honour for me to lead this team on this big ground.”

Babar lauded his men for recovering from their opening two defeats: “Our team came back in the last four matches and performed very well and we will try to continue that momentum in the final.” And as for England, he termed it a “good team with quality players.”

Babar’s counterpart Jos Buttler admitted to being excited about the summit-clash while also drawing inspiration from the tense 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord’s which Eoin Morgan’s men won by the skin of their teeth against New Zealand.

Huge honour

“Anytime you play in a World Cup final is a huge honour and we are excited,” he said and added: “We are reaping the rewards of Morgan’s tenure and the changes that happened in our white-ball game.”

Buttler lauded his rivals: “We are up against an excellent team.

“That’s exactly what you expect in a World Cup final, and we need to prepare well and give the best account of ourselves.”

The England skipper said he will watch the evolving fitness situation around Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.

As for the rains, he said: “It is something we cannot control, and whatever does happen, we must be ready to go in.”