HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rest of India retains Irani Cup

Nothing goes right for the home team on final day as it is bowled out for 198 and concedes a 238-run defeat

March 05, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - Gwalior

S. Dipak Ragav
The Rest of India team with the Irani Cup.

The Rest of India team with the Irani Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The only way the Irani Cup between Madhya Pradesh and Rest of India could have gone the distance on the fifth and final day was if the hosts did not lose early wickets.

Chasing 437 for victory, MP resumed on 81 for two, with skipper Himanshu Mantri batting on a well-set 51. Unfortunately for Mantri, he was adjudged caught behind off the second ball of the day from Navdeep Saini and stood shocked at the decision as he felt his bat was nowhere near the ball.

From thereon, nothing went the home team’s way. It lost wickets quickly and was bowled out for 198 as RoI cantered to a 238-run win to retain the Irani Cup at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium here on Sunday.

After Mantri’s dismissal, pacer Mukesh Kumar bowled Yash Dubey — the first innings centurion — beating him with a delivery that did not come in as much as the batter expected and uprooting off-stump.

Semblance of a fight

Aman Solanki, who hails from Gwalior, kept the small but boisterous crowd happy with a breezy 31, hitting six boundaries. Solanki and Harsh Gawli had added 49 runs for the fifth wicket putting up a semblance of a fight when Atit Sheth got a delivery to cut in sharply and sent Solanki’s leg-stump cartwheeling.

With that wicket, the fort was breached as the lower order tried to sharpen their big-hitting skills, accelerating the inevitable as the hosts folded up 10 minutes before lunch.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (3/60) and off-spinner Pulkit Narang (2/27) shared the last four scalps equally in as many overs to bring the curtains down on the Indian domestic First Class season.

The scores:

Rest of India — 1st innings: 484.

Madhya Pradesh — 1st innings: 294.

Rest of India — 2nd innings: 246.

Madhya Pradesh — 2nd innings: Arham Aquil lbw b Mukesh 0, Himanshu Mantri c Upendra b Saini 51, Shubham Sharma b Saurabh 13, Harsh Gawli lbw b Narang 48, Yash Dubey b Mukesh 8, Aman Solanki b Sheth 31, Saransh Jain c Upendra b Sheth 7, Ankit Kushwah st Upendra b Saurabh 23, Anubhav Agarwal c&b Narang 3, Kumar Kartikeya lbw b Saurabh 7, Avesh Khan not out 0; Extras (lb-6, nb-1): 7; Total (in 58.4 overs): 198.

Fall of wickets: 0-1, 2-51, 3-81, 4-94, 5-143, 6-151, 7-188, 8-188, 9-192.

Rest of India bowling: Mukesh 12-4-34-2, Saini 9-2-34-1, Sheth 11-1-37-2 , Saurabh 17.4-1-60-3, Narang 9-0-27-2.

RoI won by 238 runs; Player-of-the-Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (213 & 144).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.